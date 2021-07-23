Lakeland PBS

Highway 2 Project Near Bemidji Complete

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 23 2021

The U.S Highway 2 improvement project between Bemidji and Wilton, which addressed the needs of safety concerns is now complete.

The project which began on May 10 featured safety funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to build Reduced Conflict Intersections, also known as J-turns. The need for improvement of the intersection comes after a high number of crashes in the area. J-turns are known to reduce severe crashes by making it safer for vehicles to cross and merge through lanes.

45 LED lights were also added to improve visibility at night.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Mobile Home Near Bemidji Destroyed in Fire

Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Leads to Poor Air Quality in Minnesota

Water Protectors Hold Press Conference to Address Line 3 Construction

Bemidji School Board Votes to Go for Another Operating Referendum

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.