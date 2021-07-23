Highway 2 Project Near Bemidji Complete
The U.S Highway 2 improvement project between Bemidji and Wilton, which addressed the needs of safety concerns is now complete.
The project which began on May 10 featured safety funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to build Reduced Conflict Intersections, also known as J-turns. The need for improvement of the intersection comes after a high number of crashes in the area. J-turns are known to reduce severe crashes by making it safer for vehicles to cross and merge through lanes.
45 LED lights were also added to improve visibility at night.
