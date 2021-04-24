Lakeland PBS

Highway 2 Construction Project in Beltrami County Starts Next Month

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 23 2021

Motorists on Highway 2 west of Bemidji can expect short term delays and lane closures as construction begins on May 10. The project will include reduced conflict intersections (RCIs) constructed on Highway 2 between Beltrami County Road 14 in Wilton and Beltrami County Road 9. During the project, 48 LED lighting units will also be installed along the corridor to improve lighting and safety.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Minnesota Schools See a Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Highway 210 Reduced to One Lane in Brainerd

10 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,167 New Cases Reported Friday

Family of Daunte Wright Remembers Him During Funeral Service

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.