Highway 2 Construction Project in Beltrami County Starts Next Month

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Motorists on Highway 2 west of Bemidji can expect short term delays and lane closures as construction begins on May 10. The project will include reduced conflict intersections (RCIs) constructed on Highway 2 between Beltrami County Road 14 in Wilton and Beltrami County Road 9. During the project, 48 LED lighting units will also be installed along the corridor to improve lighting and safety.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today