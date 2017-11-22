DONATE

Highest Number Of Cooking Fires On Thanksgiving Day

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 22 2017
While cooking a Thanksgiving feast in the kitchen can be fun, it can also turn dangerous quickly. The National Fire Protection reports nearly four times as many home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day than any other given day of the year.

Leading causes for the fires are mainly due to cooking utensils and unattended cooking. While it is easy to get distracted in the kitchen during this holiday season, it is important to stay alert. It is also a good time of year to check smoke alarms are working properly.

The Brainerd Fire Department has an increase in calls this time of year for kitchen fires, smoke alarms and burns.  In the video above, Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes has some advice on how to stay safe during this holiday cooking season.

Sarah Winkelmann
