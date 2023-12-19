High School Students Pack Essentia Health Job Fair in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center invited over 50 high school students to its career fair last week.

Students from Brainerd, Pillager, Pequot Lakes, and Crosby all had the opportunity to tour the facility, speak with various healthcare workers, and learn more about the profession.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center provided a space for aspiring healthcare workers to learn more about the career path from the minds of those deeply ingrained in the field. Students interested in medicine kept a keen ear open to the bounds of information supplied by Essentia’s finest.

Essentia Health provided students with a tour of the hospital as well as a plethora of stations all dedicated to informing them on anything and everything regarding the medical field.

In today’s day and age with worker shortage reaching new heights in medicine, careers fairs couldn’t take place at a better time. Knowing both the positives and drawbacks to any profession will only help the next generation make informed decisions on their futures.

For more information about working at Essentia Health, visit www.essentiacareers.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today