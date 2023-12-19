Lakeland PBS

High School Students Pack Essentia Health Job Fair in Brainerd

Miles WalkerDec. 18 2023

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center invited over 50 high school students to its career fair last week.

Students from Brainerd, Pillager, Pequot Lakes, and Crosby all had the opportunity to tour the facility, speak with various healthcare workers, and learn more about the profession.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center provided a space for aspiring healthcare workers to learn more about the career path from the minds of those deeply ingrained in the field. Students interested in medicine kept a keen ear open to the bounds of information supplied by Essentia’s finest.

Essentia Health provided students with a tour of the hospital as well as a plethora of stations all dedicated to informing them on anything and everything regarding the medical field.

In today’s day and age with worker shortage reaching new heights in medicine, careers fairs couldn’t take place at a better time. Knowing both the positives and drawbacks to any profession will only help the next generation make informed decisions on their futures.

For more information about working at Essentia Health, visit www.essentiacareers.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

St. Francis Children’s Choir Spreads Holiday Cheer at Essentia Health in Brainerd

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Gets Big 100-69 Win Over St. Cloud Apollo

2 Charged in Crow Wing Co. for Allegedly Threatening Women with Handguns

Pequot Lakes Girls’ Basketball Clicking Early This Season

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.