Hendricks Family Looks Back at Football Legacy Ahead of FCS Championship Game

Nathan Green — Jan. 11 2020

Former Bemidji High School football standout James Hendricks will try to close off his college career with a third straight national championship for NDSU. The Bison will play James Madison tomorrow for the FCS Championship.

James’s father Troy is Bemidji High’s athletic director and former head football coach, and for the Hendricks family, football has been a way of life. Dana Mogck has more from Frisco, Texas, the site of this year’s championship game.

Game time is at 11 AM Saturday, January 11 on ABC. The Bison are currently listed as 1 point underdogs.

