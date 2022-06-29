Help Sought in Locating Missing Bemidji Man

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who is considered vulnerable due to his current mental health and threats of suicide.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Nathan A. Pochardt, 50, of Bemidji was reported missing at around 8 PM on Monday night after he made statements of wanting to harm himself and then later failed to arrive at a family gathering. Pochardt was last known to be driving a maroon/burgundy 2005 GMC Sierra 4-door pickup truck displaying Minnesota license number 387 WHU.

If you know the whereabouts or should come into contact with Pochardt, you are asked to immediately call 911.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have been investigating the incident since it was reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, all potential information that has been obtained since Pochardt was reported missing has thoroughly been investigated, including an electronic and physical search of the area where his cellular device was last known to be.

