Lakeland PBS

Help Sought in Locating Missing Bemidji Man

Hanky HazeltonJun. 28 2022

Nathan Pochardt

2005 GMC Sierra with plates 387 WHU

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who is considered vulnerable due to his current mental health and threats of suicide.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Nathan A. Pochardt, 50, of Bemidji was reported missing at around 8 PM on Monday night after he made statements of wanting to harm himself and then later failed to arrive at a family gathering. Pochardt was last known to be driving a maroon/burgundy 2005 GMC Sierra 4-door pickup truck displaying Minnesota license number 387 WHU.

If you know the whereabouts or should come into contact with Pochardt, you are asked to immediately call 911.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have been investigating the incident since it was reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, all potential information that has been obtained since Pochardt was reported missing has thoroughly been investigated, including an electronic and physical search of the area where his cellular device was last known to be.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Sanford Health Begins Giving COVID Vaccines to Kids 6 Months to 4 Years Old

Bemidji Area Schools Highlighting Mental Health Awareness Through ‘Lunch & Learn’ Sessions

Search for Suspect in Attempted Abduction at Bemidji’s Cameron Park

Bathroom Fire West of Bemidji in Eckles Township Causes Moderate Damage

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.