Help Sought In Finding Missing Crosby Woman

Nathan Green
Oct. 15 2018
Lisa Finnerty

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Crosby woman.

52-year-old Lisa Finnerty was last seen when she left her home on October 14th around 11 at night. No one has seen or heard from her since, and because of recent events, authorities are concerned for her welfare.

Finnerty is driving a maroon 2010 Honda CRV with Minnesota plate 667 XBV. She is described as 5’2″ tall and about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see Finnerty, authorities say you should not approach or engage her, but rather contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office right away at (218) 829-4749 or dial 911.

Nathan Green
