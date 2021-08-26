Help Sought in Apprehending Suspect in Little Falls Burglary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending a person suspected of burglarizing a business in Little Falls.

The burglary happened at 4:30 AM at Heartland Tire in Little Falls, and the suspect could be seen on security video entering the business through a service door on the east side of the building.

The suspect is described as being a white man, about 6 feet tall with an average build. He stole cash from a register while in the building.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

