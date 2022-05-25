Heintzeman Facing GOP & DFL Opponents in House District 6B

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Nisswa Republican state Representative Josh Heintzeman not only has an opponent in the Republican primary, but also a potential opponent for next fall’s election.

In what will now be District 6B, Heintzeman will face fellow Republican Doug Kern in a primary election. Whoever wins that election could face Democrat Sally Boos, who is the only Democrat to announce an intention to seek the 6B seat.

Boos received a unanimous endorsement from the DFL. She is a former Brainerd School District teacher, and according to her LinkedIn page, she is currently the owner of Lakes Area Tutoring Center.

Meanwhile, Heintzeman isn’t the only area Republican facing a primary. Incumbent state Representative Ron Kresha is being challenged in the Republican primary by Charles “Chuck” Parins. Both have filed to run in District 10A.

