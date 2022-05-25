Lakeland PBS

Heintzeman Facing GOP & DFL Opponents in House District 6B

Lakeland News — May. 24 2022

Rep. Josh Heintzeman (R)

Doug Kern (R)

Sally Boos (DFL)

Nisswa Republican state Representative Josh Heintzeman not only has an opponent in the Republican primary, but also a potential opponent for next fall’s election.

In what will now be District 6B, Heintzeman will face fellow Republican Doug Kern in a primary election. Whoever wins that election could face Democrat Sally Boos, who is the only Democrat to announce an intention to seek the 6B seat.

Boos received a unanimous endorsement from the DFL. She is a former Brainerd School District teacher, and according to her LinkedIn page, she is currently the owner of Lakes Area Tutoring Center.

Rep. Ron Kresha (R)

Charles “Chuck” Parins (R)

Meanwhile, Heintzeman isn’t the only area Republican facing a primary. Incumbent state Representative Ron Kresha is being challenged in the Republican primary by Charles “Chuck” Parins. Both have filed to run in District 10A.

