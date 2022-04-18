Heidi Hahn Accepts Brainerd School District Superintendent Position

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Last week, Brainerd School Board members voted 4-2 to offer the position to Heidi Hahn. After thinking it over this past weekend, Hahn officially accepted the position today.

Hahn is currently working as the assistant superintendent for the Brainerd school district. She has served in a variety of roles over her 26 years with the district, previously working as assistant director and director of special education at the Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative. She has also worked as a counselor and special education teacher in the district.

Brainerd’s current superintendent Laine Larson announced in January that she plans to retire following the 2021-2022 school year.

The Brainerd school board interviewed six candidates on April 5th and April 6th and then narrowed the candidates down to three finalists. Hahn, Karsten Anderson, the superintendent of Red Wing Schools, and Eric Schneider, the chief executive officer for EdIncites, took part in the final interviews on Thursday, April 14th. Board members deliberated into the early morning hours of April 15th before selecting Hahn.

