Heavy Snow Expected to Impact Bemidji And Surrounding Areas This Weekend

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 29 2019

Heavy snow is expected to hit the Bemidji region this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

The snow storm could bring up to 6 to 14 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice on Saturday starting at 6 a.m. through noon on Sunday. Winds can travel up to 35 miles per hour which can make traveling difficult and reduce visibility for drivers.

The Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Northwest and east of Minnesota, North Dakota and along the U.S. Highway 2 corridor.

Area communities that can be impacted including Bemidji are Crookston, East Grand Forks, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Bagley and Clearbrook.

Road conditions for Minnesota can be found at http://511mn.org.

 

 

