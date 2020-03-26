Heartland Animal Rescue Team Closed to Prevent The Spread of COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Heartland Animal Rescue Team in Brainerd has made the decision to close their doors to keep their staff and the community safe. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, Heartland has also closed adoption procedures to minimize person-to-person contact.

Heartland will still except stray animals but is asking the public to call first and make arrangements before drop off. The animals will still be cared for during the closure, and Heartland is not asking for any foster families at this time. Heartland is excepting donations for impound cost, and you can visit their website at www.hartpets.org.

