Lakeland PBS

Heartland Animal Rescue Team Closed to Prevent The Spread of COVID-19

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 26 2020

Heartland Animal Rescue Team in Brainerd has made the decision to close their doors to keep their staff and the community safe. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, Heartland has also closed adoption procedures to minimize person-to-person contact.

Heartland will still except stray animals but is asking the public to call first and make arrangements before drop off. The animals will still be cared for during the closure, and Heartland is not asking for any foster families at this time. Heartland is excepting donations for impound cost, and you can visit their website at www.hartpets.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

North Central Medical Supply Providing Equipment For Local Hospitals

Hackensack Co-Op Temporarily Closed Due To Coronavirus

Great River Rescue In Bemidji Looking For Foster Pet Parents

Most Beltrami County Facilities To Close

Latest Stories

Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic Offering Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Posted on Mar. 26 2020

Beltrami County Jail Takes Precautions to Limit Spread of COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 26 2020

North Central Medical Supply Providing Equipment For Local Hospitals

Posted on Mar. 26 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Cabbage Stir Fry

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Walz Issues Executive Order For Minnesotans To Stay At Home

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.