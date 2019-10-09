Health Officials Urge Parents And Hospitals To Take Action During Infant Safe Sleep Week

The Minnesota Department of Health is marking Infant Safe Sleep Week (October 6-12) by encouraging parents to know the ABCs of safe sleep and encouraging hospitals to become safe-sleep certified. This comes after new data shows unsafe sleep environments account for nearly all unexpected infant deaths in Minnesota.

State health department analysis of the 90 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUIDs) in 2016 and 2017 found that 82% or 74 were sleep-related and happened in unsafe sleep environments.

A key takeaway for parents and other caregivers is to know the ABCs of safe sleep:

A LONE: Infants should always sleep or nap alone.

B ACK: Always put a baby on their back to sleep or nap.

CRIB: Babies should always sleep or nap in their own safety-approved crib or play yard without blankets or pillows

The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging hospitals and providers to raise awareness and train staff to make sure parents know the ABCs of safe sleep.

“We need to give all families the education and the financial and housing supports they need to create safe sleeping environments, such as a dedicated crib for infants,” said Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler

“We all need to work together – providers, parents, and communities – to prevent these deaths,” said Baechler

Governor Tim Walz proclaimed October 6-12 Infant Safe Sleep Week. To promote safe sleep, the I-35W St. Anthony Falls Bridge in Minneapolis will be illuminated in blue, light blue and pink on October 11 and 12.

For more information, see Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (Includes SIDS and Sleep-Related Infant Deaths) and Safe Sleep.