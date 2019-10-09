Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Health Officials Urge Parents And Hospitals To Take Action During Infant Safe Sleep Week

Oct. 9 2019

The Minnesota Department of Health is marking Infant Safe Sleep Week (October 6-12) by encouraging parents to know the ABCs of safe sleep and encouraging hospitals to become safe-sleep certified. This comes after new data shows unsafe sleep environments account for nearly all unexpected infant deaths in Minnesota.

State health department analysis of the 90 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUIDs) in 2016 and 2017 found that 82% or 74 were sleep-related and happened in unsafe sleep environments.

A key takeaway for parents and other caregivers is to know the ABCs of safe sleep:

  • ALONE: Infants should always sleep or nap alone.
  • BACK: Always put a baby on their back to sleep or nap.
  • CRIB: Babies should always sleep or nap in their own safety-approved crib or play yard without blankets or pillows

The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging hospitals and providers to raise awareness and train staff to make sure parents know the ABCs of safe sleep.

“We need to give all families the education and the financial and housing supports they need to create safe sleeping environments, such as a dedicated crib for infants,” said Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler

“We all need to work together – providers, parents, and communities – to prevent these deaths,” said Baechler

Governor Tim Walz proclaimed October 6-12 Infant Safe Sleep Week. To promote safe sleep, the I-35W St. Anthony Falls Bridge in Minneapolis will be illuminated in blue, light blue and pink on October 11 and 12.

For more information, see Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (Includes SIDS and Sleep-Related Infant Deaths) and Safe Sleep.

Chaz Mootz

Contact Lakeland News

Chaz Mootz
cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Salmonella and Hepatitis A Outbreaks At Crow Wing County Jail

Student Survey Shows Vaping Rates Up Sharply, Governor Walz Calls For Aggressive Outreach And Policy Response

Health Experts In Minnesota Urging People To Get Flu Shots

11 E. Coli Infections Connected To Minnesota State Fair

Latest Story

MnDOT To Conduct Aerial Photography On Highway 71, 75

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that they will be conducting aerial photography on Highways 71 and 75. According
Posted on Oct. 9 2019

Latest Stories

MnDOT To Conduct Aerial Photography On Highway 71, 75

Posted on Oct. 9 2019

Special Guest, Jeanne Crain to speak at Rosenmeier Forum

Posted on Oct. 9 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Building On Saturday's Win

Posted on Oct. 9 2019

Bemidji Volleyball Falls Against Moorhead

Posted on Oct. 9 2019

Beltrami County Commissioners Travel On Annual County Road Tour

Posted on Oct. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.