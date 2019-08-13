Lakeland PBS
Headwaters Unitarian Universalists, Peacemaker Resources Break Ground On New Headwaters Peace Center

Aug. 12 2019

A place made specifically for community peace efforts and social justice causes will be coming soon to Bemidji.

A group gathered recently to officially break ground on the new Headwaters Peace Center. The new building will be located on the corner of Mikrantip Road and Jefferson Ave. and will also serve as the main headquarters for the Headwaters Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Peacemaker Resources. It took the groups three years to raise the money for the center.

Cindy Roberts-Salter, chair for the Build A Home Committee, says, “As a fellowship, most of our life we’ve rented space just on Sunday mornings and it’s having our own space that we think is going to really help us become a greater part of the community, even if other folks aren’t coming to our fellowship. We want to be a bigger part of the community and share some of our passion for some of the things that we feel are as important in being a member of a community.”

The two groups hope to be in the building by the beginning of next year.

Shirelle Moore

