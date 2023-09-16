Harvest Moon Beer & Wine Tasting Festival at Moondance This Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Moondance Grounds in Walker are being occupied Saturday by the Harvest Moon Festival.

This annual beer and wine tasting festival is celebrating its 10th year as it kicked off Friday night with some early campers and tasting at Chase on the Lake in Walker. The proceeds from the tasting will go to the Special Olympics.

“The festival starts at 3 tomorrow with some fun games that everybody gets involved in, says Kathy Bieloh, owner of Moondance. “And the actual beer and wine tasting starts at 5 and goes till 7:30. Then at 7 we have live [music] starting with My Famous Friends, who play from 7 to 10.”

A full schedule of events can be found on the Moondance website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today