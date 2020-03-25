Hackensack Co-Op Temporarily closed Due To Coronavirus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Board of Directors of the Countryside Food Co-op, Hackensack, Minnesota decided on Monday to temporarily cease all operations for an indefinite period, in response to the diagnosed community spread of Covid-19 in Cass County.

“We are very concerned for the health and welfare of our volunteers,” said Bob

Hankey, President, “most of whom fall within the ‘most vulnerable’ age group

identified by the CDC.”

“It was a difficult decision as the Co-op provides food in the local community, butwe believe it is the right one and we will reopen just as soon as we can

determine it is safe to do so,” he continued.

Perishable food in the store will be donated to local food shelves and non-

perishable food will be safely stored. The Co-op does not sell any personal

paper products or sanitizing gel.

The notice of the co-op’s temporary closure went up on their Facebook page and Web site on Monday, March 23. Updates to this closure will be posted there as well.

