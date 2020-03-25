Lakeland PBS

Hackensack Co-Op Temporarily closed Due To Coronavirus

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 25 2020

The Board of Directors of the Countryside Food Co-op, Hackensack, Minnesota decided on Monday to temporarily cease all operations for an indefinite period, in response to the diagnosed community spread of Covid-19 in Cass County.

“We are very concerned for the health and welfare of our volunteers,” said Bob
Hankey, President, “most of whom fall within the ‘most vulnerable’ age group
identified by the CDC.”

“It was a difficult decision as the Co-op provides food in the local community, butwe believe it is the right one and we will reopen just as soon as we can
determine it is safe to do so,” he continued.

Perishable food in the store will be donated to local food shelves and non-
perishable food will be safely stored. The Co-op does not sell any personal
paper products or sanitizing gel.

The notice of the co-op’s temporary closure went up on their Facebook page and Web site on Monday, March 23. Updates to this closure will be posted there as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

First Confirmed COVID-19 Case In Beltrami County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota at 262 as of Tuesday

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. Gives Address on COVID-19 Pandemic

Sanford Health Introduces New In-House COVID-19 Testing

Latest Stories

Great River Rescue In Bemidji Looking For Foster Pet Parents

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

First Confirmed COVID-19 Case In Beltrami County

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

BSU Men's Hockey's Driscoll Semifinalist For Mike Richter Award

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Law Enforcement Warning Public After Suspected Fentanyl Seized

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota at 262 as of Tuesday

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.