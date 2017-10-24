DONATE

UPM To Layoff 150 Grand Rapids Employees

Habitat For Humanity Home Built For Local Veteran

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 24 2017
Ray Lindberg holds his hand over his heart as the flag is raised in front of his new home.

“It’s awesome, it is really awesome. I can’t imagine all of these people coming out here,” said Ray Lindberg.

Ray enlisted in the army in 1970 and spent his time in Alaska processing soldiers returning from Vietnam. After an honorable discharge he made his way back to Brainerd.

“The whole purpose of serving a veteran and his service to the country and now it is our turn, it’s just the right thing,” said Kevin Pelky the Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.

Up until now he was living in an out dated trailer that often left him cold all winter.

“Last spring my dad was worrying about his roof leaking and couldn’t sleep at night because he was worried about it so it is a huge blessing to know that he is going to be safe, dry and warm,” said Rachel Christensen, Ray’s Daughter.

After mentioning how his feet were always cold, Ray’s new home is equipped with a heated floor so from now on his feet will always be warm.

“It’s going to be great, I really like the home,” Lindberg said.

After 23 days of building from the ground up, the house is complete and Ray will move in today.

“The fifteenth of August was the first day and there was concrete slab here. With our volunteers and a group of other good volunteers we had the exterior walls up with the sheeting on and the rafters up on the first day,” said Larry Osvold the 194th Regiment President.

The 194th Regiment spent countless hours helping with the project to give Ray a new start.

“We’ve added value to the community and made a good situation for a veteran and a family,” Osvold said.

It’s a new house to make memories with his 12 grandchildren, who were happy to say welcome home Papa Ray.

“The walls are just walls, the roof is just a roof but when you see the support that this has is giving Ray a future, it’s truly what it’s about, his future and stability,” Pelky said.

 

