Gunshot Wound Results In Death Of Cass Lake Woman

A Cass Lake woman is dead after being shot in the head.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tom Burch said authorities responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the Cass Lake area at approximately 8:17 Sunday morning.

Upon their arrival, deputies located a female victim, 25, of Cass Lake, with a gunshot wound to the head inside the residence. Life-saving efforts were performed, but the victim died at the scene.

A suspect, Brandon Joseph Roy, 24, of Cass Lake, was taken into custody in connection with the death.

Roy is currently being held in the Cass County Jail pending formal charges.

Sheriff Tom Burch reports the incident remains under investigation with an autopsy pending. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Cass County was assisted at the scene by Leech Lake Ambulance Service, Leech Lake Tribal Police, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and MN Department of Natural Resources.