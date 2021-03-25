Gully Residents Pitch in to Fight Wildfire Near West Side of City

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One small shed and a trailer was lost in a fire in Gully on Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 24, the sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 3 PM. According to the release, numerous neighbors helped each other fight the approaching fire until the fire department arrived.

All the homes along the west side of Gully were saved. No injuries were reported, and the origin of the fire is still under investigation.

