Gull Dam Brewing To Close At The End Of The Year

A popular brewery in Nisswa announced this week that it will be closing at the end of the year.

Gull Dam Brewing opened in October of 2014 and will officially close its doors on January 1, 2019. Owners Mark and Barb Anderson are retiring from the business to focus on other ventures. Gull Dam was the second brewery to open in the area following Jack Pine Brewery in Brainerd. Gull Dam beer was distributed to over 330 bars, restaurants, and liquor stores and is listed as #2 of the “Top Things To Do” in Nisswa.

“It’s been fun, but it’s time. We’ve decided, my wife and I, that we own three other companies so that’s four total, let’s sell this one and focus on the other two. So it’s not like we’re doing a full retirement, going to go off to the beach somewhere into the sunset, it’s just that this one here takes a lot of time and it is positioned right now because of our brand name to sell,” said Gull Dam Brewing owner Mark Anderson.

The building may be a brewery again in the future as the Andersons are looking to sell the business.