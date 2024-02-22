Guest Readers Visit Bemidji’s Northern Elementary During ‘I Love to Read’ Month

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Northern Elementary School in Bemidji is celebrating I Love to Read Month by dedicating some instructional time for students to explore different characters and plots beyond their usual home and school setting. Wednesday’s theme was “Mystery Reader,” where students from Bemidji State University and local first responders came to read to the students.

It was a fun and exciting way for the students to engage with reading and learn from special guests, and for some of those guests who want to work with children for a living, it also gave them a chance to practice skills in a classroom setting.

