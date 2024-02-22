Lakeland PBS

Guest Readers Visit Bemidji’s Northern Elementary During ‘I Love to Read’ Month

Lakeland News — Feb. 22 2024

Northern Elementary School in Bemidji is celebrating I Love to Read Month by dedicating some instructional time for students to explore different characters and plots beyond their usual home and school setting. Wednesday’s theme was “Mystery Reader,” where students from Bemidji State University and local first responders came to read to the students.

It was a fun and exciting way for the students to engage with reading and learn from special guests, and for some of those guests who want to work with children for a living, it also gave them a chance to practice skills in a classroom setting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

With Increase in Demand, Bemidji Community Food Shelf Looking for More Volunteers

12-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Has 1st Big Gig at Bemidji Nursing Home

Bemidji Senior Hockey Association Hosts 11th Annual Steve McLean Memorial Tourney

BSU Holds President’s Reception for Black History & Black Heritage

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.