Group Heads Off On Four Day Run For Health, Sobriety

Now in its 21st year, the annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run has expanded from its original mission of supporting people entering or maintaining sobriety. Organizers also want the run to promote overall health and wellness.

It’s an important message – one that Nevaeh Graves could relate to on a personal level. Graves is one many youngsters joining in the event, and many more will jump in later on.

After an opening ceremony and reminder of the ground rules, the group headed out of town towards Highway 89. Many members of the running group “Native Thunder” were taking the lead. These runners help the others, especially in areas of heavy traffic where safety could become an issue.

Derrick Barney has already had his fair share of running. But they can take a break every few blocks when they switch out runners.

Barney says the support of the community is keeping them moving forward. They’ll need the momentum as they head to the Leech Lake Tribal Powwow Grounds.

The group says any runners are welcomed to join the group along the way.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – Depart Leech Lake for Grand Rapids Camp Grounds; 3:00 p.m. – Arrive at Grand Rapids for picnic, and Camping

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – Depart Grand Rapids and end at Floodwood Minnesota; 5:00 p.m. – Arrive at Floodwood, and return to Grand Rapids Camp Grounds

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – Depart Floodwood for Fond du Lac. Arrive at the Mash-ka-wisen pow wow grounds around Grand Entry for the start of the Annual Celebration of Sobriety.