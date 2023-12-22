Lakeland PBS

Grocery Workers from 5 Brainerd Lakes Area Stores Plan to Go on Strike

Lakeland News — Dec. 21 2023

Approxmiately 660 grocery workers from five Brainerd Lakes Area grocery stores plan on going on strike tomorrow.

Workers at Pequot Lakes SuperValu, Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter, and Super One Foods in Baxter and Crosby plan to take part in a four-day strike from Dec. 22-25. The workers are represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 and claim they have had their rights repeatedly violated.

The union bargaining committee has asked for future bargaining dates with the employers. Union members have been working without a collective bargaining agreement since Dec. 3.

By — Lakeland News

