Grocery Delivery Service Arrives in Brainerd

Residents in the Brainerd area are may never have to go to the grocery store again after getting a new service that allows you to get groceries delivered right to your front door.

Instacart, a grocery delivery service, began serving the Brainerd area as of yesterday.

Shoppers can go to Instacart.com or use their mobile app to put in their shopping list, and an Instacart driver will shop and deliver the groceries to your house at any time.

They currently have partnerships with Cub Foods and Costco, and you don’t have to be a member of Costco if you use Instacart.

Delivery fees range from six to twelve dollars based on the size of your order.

Instacart currently serves residents Brainerd, Baxter, Barrows, East Gull Lake, Lake Hubert, Merrifield, Pillager, and Riverton. Customers can also use the promo code “HiBrainerd” to receive twenty dollars off their first order.

To hear how this will benefit the community listen to Instacart’s Midwest Senior Operations Manager, Sapna Mitchell in the video below.