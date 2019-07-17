Lakeland PBS
Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts Hosts “The Little Mermaid” At Pequot Lakes High School

Jul. 16 2019

The Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts will be hosting their opening show of “The Little Mermaid” tomorrow at Pequot Lakes High School.

The cast features a wide range of volunteer community members from around the Brainerd, Crosby, Aitkin, Deerwood, and the Pequot Lakes areas with ages ranging from 8 to 60 years old. The production is three months in the making and will include a few different twists that make it different from the movie.

“It’s just a fun summer show for everybody with all the Disney stuff that’s going on right now, all the new releases coming out, this is a perfect time to get reacquainted if you’re one of those moms that haven’t introduced your kids to the Disney world yet,” said Director Travis Schaput.

“We’ve added some more songs, there is a lot more dancing, there are a lot more side characters that you get to see, so that’s really cool; I love all the songs though, I just love singing,” said Sylvia Borash, who will be playing the lead role of Ariel.

The doors will open at 7:00 PM tomorrow night at Pequot Lakes High School and the show will run until the July 27th.

Chaz Mootz

