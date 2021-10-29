Great River Rescue of Bemidji, Experiencing Animal Abandonment

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Great River Rescues mission, is to transition dogs and cats to loving homes, serve as a community resource, and advocate for kind and responsible pet care. though, their mission is to help animals in need of care, they have a process in doing so.

There has been many situations where the waiting list has not been utilized by many individuals, and many animals that are on the waiting list currently are having to wait longer. Great River Rescue Executive Director, Brandon Mustful, says, that animals have been left at the rescue in the middle of the night when staff is gone for the day, and even left in a box by the door or even off the side of the vehicle. some of these incidents have even resulted in death for some animals.

Since the rescue only has a certain number of available workers, it is important for people dropping off animals, to do it the proper way. Mustful says, that by utilizing waitlists it also ensures the safety of the animals. when animals are left outside or in a box at the curb, its not fair to staff and its not safe for the animals themselves.

For more information on the proper procedures of surrendering an animal to the rescue, that information can be found by calling 218-751-7910.

