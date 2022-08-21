Lakeland PBS

Great River Arts in Little Falls Hosts Fundraiser to Support Upcoming Plans

Hanky HazeltonAug. 21 2022

Great River Arts, a nonprofit arts organization that serves the greater Morrison County area, offers a variety of artistic experiences. With their new executive director, the organization held a fundraiser on Thursday to promote their work and new things they hope to offer.

The group has continuous visual art exhibits and holds live theater and music performances, as well as art classes for youth and adults. They have a state-of-the-art facility in Little Falls with three floors and over 7,500 square feet ready for new programs and ideas.

With new director Karla Zeck, they’re looking to expand their business space in many different ways. Thursday’s fundraiser played host to live band Jazz Authority, a silent auction, appetizers, and a cash bar. The event was held to help shed light on their upcoming plans and expansions.

Part of Zeck’s proposal is to have conference rooms, offices, a TV station, and a dance studio. They will also utilize their basement, which is currently being used for art education, including pottery classes.

Zeck says that they aim to have Great River Arts back on the map again and are letting the community know what services they will be providing.

Half the proceeds from their fundraiser and silent auction will go to Great River Arts and a new youth art club program.

By — Hanky Hazelton

