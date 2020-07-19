Great British Baking Show

July 26 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Only three of the original twelve bakers remain. They face off in the final challenges. In the final signature challenge, the bakers make 16 iced buns. In the technical, the judges use one of Paul’s recipes: the bakers must bake raspberry-flavoured mille-feuille in two hours. In the final Showstopper, the bakers are given four hours to make classic British cakes in a multi-layered presentation.