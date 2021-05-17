Lakeland PBS

Grass Fire Reported in Wadena County Near Staples

Nick UrsiniMay. 17 2021

Firefighters battled a grass fire near Staples in Wadena County on Sunday.

On Sunday, May 16, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a grass fire in section 18 of Thomastown Township at 12:46 PM. A large section of grass north of a residence, including railroad ties, was on fire when help arrived.

According to the release, Verndale Fire Department personnel located the property owner who was sitting on his riding lawnmower and appeared to have been suffering from smoke inhalation along with complaints of difficulty breathing.

Law enforcement was told by the Verndale Fire Department that the property owner said he started a small burn pile that had gotten out of control, according to the release. Fire departments battled the fire for approximately two hours before it was extinguished.

The property owner was transported to a Lakewood Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. According to the release, the property owner was issued a citation for illegal burning.

