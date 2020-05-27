Grants Available For Locally Owned Brainerd Businesses
The Brainerd Economic Development Authority has created a small business relief grant fund for locally owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be considered for eligibility, businesses must be locally owned and within city limits. Businesses must also have been in operation since March 1st of this year. The total grant amount is $90,000, and each individual business can receive up to $3,000.
Applications will be reviewed starting June 1st, and funds are expected to be dispersed in the first week of June.
