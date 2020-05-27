Lakeland PBS

Grants Available For Locally Owned Brainerd Businesses

Destiny Wiggins — May. 27 2020

The Brainerd Economic Development Authority has created a small business relief grant fund for locally owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be considered for eligibility, businesses must be locally owned and within city limits. Businesses must also have been in operation since March 1st of this year. The total grant amount is $90,000, and each individual business can receive up to $3,000.

Applications will be reviewed starting June 1st, and funds are expected to be dispersed in the first week of June.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

American Red Cross in Urgent Need of Blood Donations

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Watermark Art Center Extending Exhibit Through July

Nurses Picket in Bemidji Over Working Conditions Amid COVID-19

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Toasted Orzo & Chives

Posted on May. 27 2020

American Red Cross in Urgent Need of Blood Donations

Posted on May. 27 2020

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Posted on May. 27 2020

Thompson Hired As New Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

Posted on May. 27 2020

Watermark Art Center Extending Exhibit Through July

Posted on May. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.