Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Grand View Lodge Adds “North” Hotel and Conference Center To Its Resort

Jul. 2 2019

The Grand View Lodge in Nisswa already has a reputation for providing guests with a five-star north woods experience on Gull Lake. However, the resort made another big addition on the evening of June 26th, when it showcased its new “North” hotel and conference center.

“Our conference guest were looking for a different type of accommodation, we have mostly townhouses and cottages and they really wanted hotel rooms,” said Managing Director of Grand View Lodge Mark Ronnei.

The new hotel building comes with 60 uniquely decorated rooms and four large meeting spaces giving groups several opportunities to learn and collaborate. Grand View Lodge North also was a benefit to the local economy.

“What I really appreciate is that they used a lot of local construction vendors and a lot of local businesses really benefited from the investment they made right here,” said Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian.

“The larger development that this hotel is part of employed up to 250 workmen, we tried to use as many local contractors as possible and as many local suppliers as possible, so there will be a nice bump in our local economy because of this,” said Ronnei.

The Grand View Lodge North not only includes and new conference area, but also new “garden cottages,” an indoor/outdoor pool, and a rec center. The new North addition shows that the Grand View Lodge continues to find ways to improve their resort that is a gem in the Brainerd Lakes area.

“People can come and connect, brainstorm, relax, and really experience the Brainerd Lakes area in a different way,” said Kilian.

The Grand View Lodge North plans to have many businesses and groups along with customers enjoy the resort this summer.

 

 

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

7th Annual Lakes Jam Comes To Brainerd Lakes Area

Destination Downtown Contest Launches For Third And Final Year

National Loon Center Granted $4 Million In Funding From State Of Minnesota

In Business: New Virtual Reality Arcade Now Open In Baxter

Latest Story

Senior Corps Connects Senior Volunteers With People And Organizations In The Community

Through Lutheran Social Service, you don’t have to leave your town to join a service corps. A unique service program is connecting senior
Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Latest Stories

Senior Corps Connects Senior Volunteers With People And Organizations In The Community

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

DNR Hires New Directors For Fish And Wildlife And Lands And Minerals Divisions

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Three Arrested After Sex Trafficking Sting In Mahnomen

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Teen Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover In Morrison County

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

2019 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #2

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate