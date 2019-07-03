Grand View Lodge Adds “North” Hotel and Conference Center To Its Resort

The Grand View Lodge in Nisswa already has a reputation for providing guests with a five-star north woods experience on Gull Lake. However, the resort made another big addition on the evening of June 26th, when it showcased its new “North” hotel and conference center.

“Our conference guest were looking for a different type of accommodation, we have mostly townhouses and cottages and they really wanted hotel rooms,” said Managing Director of Grand View Lodge Mark Ronnei.

The new hotel building comes with 60 uniquely decorated rooms and four large meeting spaces giving groups several opportunities to learn and collaborate. Grand View Lodge North also was a benefit to the local economy.

“What I really appreciate is that they used a lot of local construction vendors and a lot of local businesses really benefited from the investment they made right here,” said Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian.

“The larger development that this hotel is part of employed up to 250 workmen, we tried to use as many local contractors as possible and as many local suppliers as possible, so there will be a nice bump in our local economy because of this,” said Ronnei.

The Grand View Lodge North not only includes and new conference area, but also new “garden cottages,” an indoor/outdoor pool, and a rec center. The new North addition shows that the Grand View Lodge continues to find ways to improve their resort that is a gem in the Brainerd Lakes area.

“People can come and connect, brainstorm, relax, and really experience the Brainerd Lakes area in a different way,” said Kilian.

The Grand View Lodge North plans to have many businesses and groups along with customers enjoy the resort this summer.