Grand Rapids Woman Pleads Guilty In The Death Of A Hibbing Man

During a hearing in Itasca County, 23- year- old, Kayleene Danielle Greniger of Grand Rapids pled guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree – Intentional Killing pursuant to an agreement with the prosecutor in which it is anticipated that Greniger would be sentenced to between 332 months (27.67 years) and 367 months (30.5 years) in prison.

The agreement includes that Greniger would be required to testify truthfully and completely at any hearing or trial regarding this incident and that Greniger’s sentencing hearing would occur after Thoresen’s case is concluded.

An Itasca County Grand Jury previously indicted Greniger and 36- year- old, Joseph Christen Thoresen, of Grand Rapids, on two counts of Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Murder in the Second Degree. The indictments are based on allegations that Greniger and Thoresen assaulted 20- year- old, David Alexander Haiman of Hibbing, at their apartment, kidnapped Haiman, and later assaulted him with a baseball bat, a knife and a machete and caused the death of Haiman on or about June 21, 2016.

The sentencing agreement is consistent with the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines and is subject to the approval of the court. On the recommendation of the prosecutor, the court ordered that Greniger be held at a Minnesota prison facility pending a sentencing hearing set for December 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.