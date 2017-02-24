DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Grand Rapids Woman Pleads Guilty In The Death Of A Hibbing Man

Josh Peterson
Feb. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

Kayleene Danielle Greniger

During a hearing in Itasca County, 23- year- old, Kayleene Danielle Greniger of Grand Rapids pled guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree – Intentional Killing pursuant to an agreement with the prosecutor in which it is anticipated that Greniger would be sentenced to between 332 months (27.67 years) and 367 months (30.5 years) in prison.

The agreement includes that Greniger would be required to testify truthfully and completely at any hearing or trial regarding this incident and that Greniger’s sentencing hearing would occur after Thoresen’s case is concluded.

An Itasca County Grand Jury previously indicted Greniger and 36- year- old, Joseph Christen Thoresen, of Grand Rapids, on two counts of Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Murder in the Second Degree. The indictments are based on allegations that Greniger and Thoresen assaulted 20- year- old, David Alexander Haiman of Hibbing, at their apartment, kidnapped Haiman, and later assaulted him with a baseball bat, a knife and a machete and caused the death of Haiman on or about June 21, 2016.

The sentencing agreement is consistent with the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines and is subject to the approval of the court. On the recommendation of the prosecutor, the court ordered that Greniger be held at a Minnesota prison facility pending a sentencing hearing set for December 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Update: Missing 89-Year-Old Verndale Man Found Safe

Posted on Feb. 24 2017 by

1Lb. Of Meth Seized During Traffic Stop

Posted on Feb. 24 2017 by

Bail Remains For Deer River Man Charged In Toddler’s Assault

Posted on Feb. 15 2017 by

One Dead In Itasca County Rollover Crash

Posted on Feb. 7 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

0

Update: Missing 89-Year-Old Verndale Man Found Safe

Update (3:22 p.m.):  Giles has been located safe in Prescott, WI. — The Wadena County Sheriff’s office is looking for help in locating an
Posted on Feb. 24 2017

Recently Added

Update: Missing 89-Year-Old Verndale Man Found Safe

Posted on Feb. 24 2017

1Lb. Of Meth Seized During Traffic Stop

Posted on Feb. 24 2017

Senate Takes The Lead On Real ID

Posted on Feb. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.