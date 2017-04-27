DONATE

Grand Rapids Police Sergeant Honored

Josh Peterson
Apr. 27 2017
Grand Rapids Police Sergeant Andy Morgan

During a Chiefs of Police training conference in Saint Cloud, the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association recognized Sergeant Andy Morgan of the Grand Rapids Police Department by bestowing upon him the Distinguished Service Award. This award is presented for “Exceptional achievement in the leadership of crime prevention, detective work, community service and related duties over a sustained period of time.”

 “Since 1971, the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association Statewide Awards Program has been a way for the organization to recognize and reward police officers at agencies of all sizes who best exemplify the highest ideals of the profession” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson.

Sergeant Morgan has been a member of the Grand Rapids Police Department since 2001. He has served as a patrol officer, investigator and sergeant. Grand Rapids Assistant Police Chief Steve Schaar said “ Andy’s list of accomplishments as an investigator are numerous but what is most impressive is his long-term commitment to the community.” Some of the projects Sergeant Morgan has worked on include Shop with a Hero, Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics, GRPD Chronicles cable televison show, Lunch Buddies in which he spends time at local elementary schools and National Night Out. Sergeant Morgan is also very involved in the Fraternal Order of Police. In 2014 he named the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police member of the year.”

Police Chief Scott Johnson and Assistant Police Chief Steve Schaar nominated Sergeant Morgan. “We are very proud of Andy” stated Schaar and Johnson.

