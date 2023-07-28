Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids’ North Central Research and Outreach Center Holds Annual Visitor’s Day All Day Long

Mary BalstadJul. 27 2023

Since 2012, the North Central Research and Outreach Center (NCROC) in Grand Rapids has hosted an annual visitor’s day. Thursday marked the first time the center held their event all day, allowing people from all over north central Minnesota to learn about the research conducted there.

Visitors of all ages got to spend the day indoors and outdoors at the NCROC and got to celebrate the benefits of education and the environment with its staff. Along with holding plenty of events at their administration building, the NCROC hosted tours of their campus, highlighting areas like their wild rice field and apple orchard to continue sharing their research.

This event can change from year-to-year, just like the research done at the center. Visitors can also see how the studies are affected by environmental changes.

Plans for next year’s event have not been discussed yet. The NCROC says they will look at feedback of this year’s event next month.

You can visit the center’s website for more information on their research.

