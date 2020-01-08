Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Man Charged With First Degree Controlled Substance Crime

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 8 2020

A Grand Rapids man has been charged with First Degree Controlled Substance Crime, a felony with a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Itasca County Sheriff Deputies found Larry Earl Zempel, 57 of Grand Rapids, in a master bedroom on Happy Hollow road in Grand Rapids and was accompanied by a female occupant. Law enforcement told Zempel that they had a search warrant for controlled substances and cash.

According to a criminal complaint, Zempel told investigator Rob Johnson that a bag of meth was inside of a chest on a wall and then proceeded to use his keys to open it. The chest contained food items, tools and prescription bottles. A large bag of crystal substance that appeared to be meth as well as a large amount of cash was also found. Officers gathered the following controlled substances:

A bag containing a crystal like substance that weighed 194 grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine,
2 bottles of Buspirone 15 mg non-scheduled
1 bottle of hydroxyzine pamoate 25 mg capsules non-scheduled
Prescription bottle containing 2 orange capsules, 9 blue capsules, 1 orange round tablet, and 4 orange
Oval tablets all identified as amphetamine dextramphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.

Zempel stated that there was “a few thousand” dollars and approximately 6.5 ounces of meth at the residence. Zempel said he is both a user and seller and has sold controlled substances for the last few years. Zempel later asked for an attorney and the conversation ended.

The female that was also found at the home told officers that she lived with Zempel for approximately seven months and didn’t know much about his drug dealing.

She also stated that she was aware that he sold drugs to about 5 or 6 different people each week and typically sells between a .5 gram for $50 and up to an 8 ball for $150. She says that Zempel re-ups once a month and gets about 6 ounces each time. The female is a meth user herself and that the meth inside the residence in a jewelry box belonged to her. That package weighed 1.7 grams and field-tested positive for meth.

The total amount of meth collected from the residence and shed was 216 grams (approximately 7.6 ounces) without packaging. The cash value from the residence totaled $20,782.

Zempel made his first appearance in court today and the judge granted the prosecutor’s request for $200,000 bail without conditions or $100,000 bail with conditions. Zempel’s next court appearance is set for January 13.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Latest Stories

First Responders Confirm Rollover Vehicle In Lakeside Township

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Two Men Plead Guilty To Robbery of Red Lake Restaurant

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Bemidji Boys Basketball Beats Willmar

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Bemidji Girls Hockey Takes Big Win Over International Falls

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Hockey Falls to Duluth Marshall in OT

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.