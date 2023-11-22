Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Man Charged in Connection with Vehicle/Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Near Waubun

Lakeland News — Nov. 22 2023

A 35-year old Grand Rapids man is charged with Criminal Vehicular Operation in connection with a vehicle/pedestrian hit-and-run collision near Waubun on Sunday.

Spence Bilden was charged in Mahnomen County District Court on Tuesday with one count of “Criminal Vehicular Operation – Substantial Bodily Harm – Driver Who Causes Collision Leaves Scene”.

Bilden is accused of driving a car that struck 27-year-old Rainey Midbo of Lengby at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 113. Midbo was air flighted to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries. Her current condition has not been released.

According to court documents, shortly after the collision took place, Becker County deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that witnesses said struck Midbo. The vehicle had front end damage and the driver was Bilden. Deputies say Bilden told them the damage was caused because he thought he had hit a deer near Waubun.

Deputies observed Bilden to have bloodshot watery eyes and detected the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Bilden admitted to drinking at the casino.

Deputies say Bilden showed signs of impairment when performing standardized field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath sample showed a blood alcohol concentration of .033. Minnesota’s legal alcohol-concentration driving limit is 0.08 but motorists can be arrested for DWI at lower levels. (Note: Our initial story listed Bilden’s blood alcohol concentration at 0.33. It was 0.033.)

A warrant for the blood/urine of Bilden was granted and executed. Bilden was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital, where a blood draw was completed and sent to the BCA.

Bail or bond for Bilden was set at $5,000 with no conditions or $2,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled to be a Rule 8 Hearing on January 2, 2024.

