Grand Rapids Man Arrested In Hibbing Murder Investigation

Josh Peterson
Jan. 19 2017
Benjamin David Lundquist

A Grand Rapids man is being held on suspicion of second-degree intentional homicide in connection with the discovery of a deceased male in his Hibbing apartment Tuesday.

The Hibbing Daily Tribune reports that shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, investigators arrested 32- year- old, Benjamin D. Lundquist, of Grand Rapids and is being held on anticipated charges of second-degree intentional homicide at the St. Louis County Jail in Hibbing.

The Hibbing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and were on the scene Tuesday where a deceased male was found dead in an apartment located on 3901 First Avenue.

The name of the deceased male is being withheld at this time.

After not showing up to work, officers conducted a welfare check on the male Tuesday morning. After suspecting foul play, the Hibbing Police Department called in BCA agents to assist in the investigation.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn., will conduct an autopsy.

Josh Peterson
Former LPTV Reporter Catie Beck Accepts NBC Correspondent Position

Congratulations to former Lakeland News reporter Catie Beck on her new job as a network correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. Catie most recently
Posted on Jan. 19 2017

