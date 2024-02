Click to print (Opens in new window)

Grand Rapids was hosting Chisago Lakes in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, where the Thunderhawks made it six in a row against the Wildcats and got a big 73-43 win. Individually, Braya LaPlant hit four 3-pointers.

The Thunderhawks head to Cloquet on Saturday to face the 2-seed Lumberjacks in the section semifinals.

