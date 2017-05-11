DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Grand Rapids Considers Changes To Apartment Fire Codes After Fatality

Mal Meyer
May. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

A young woman hurt in a Grand Rapids apartment fire later died from her injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that the apartment she was living in likely did not have proper fire safety measures.

On April 11th, the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 500 block of 3rd Avenue. Wendy Vraa, 31, was seriously burned and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died three days later.

Fire Chief Mike Liebel told Lakeland News that the fire appeared to have started in the basement. Liebel said there were no sprinklers in the building and he was unsure if there were any smoke detectors inside. The state fire marshal’s office says it continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

The city is considering if changes need to be taken to rental codes and inspection procedures to hopefully prevent something like this happening again. Currently, the city only inspects a building if the tenant files a complaint.

“Other than that, we have a building code but that doesn’t involve an annual inspection or anything. A rental code and a rental inspection program is different,” says Rick Blake, a city councilor.

It’s an issue that the city council took up as an ‘Outcome Goal‘ in 2016. Councilor Rick Blake says that a preliminary task force went to other communities to collect data about their rental codes.

“[They were] comparing how the budget would work, how many rental units they have, how much they charge, how often the inspections occur.”

The issue has now carried into 2017, where they’ll look at the necessity and possible implementation of a similar program in Grand Rapids.

“We want community members to feel safe in their home, and that’s why we will hopefully be forming the task force to go out and see what the need is,” says Tasha Connelly, a city councilor.

During Monday night’s council work session, they discussed who would be a part of the task force.

“Do you think it makes sense Tom, to have someone from the planning commission on there?” asked Chad Sterle, the city attorney.

“Well, the planning commission doesn’t regulate building code,” replied Tom Pagel, the city administrator.

The council agree to look for landlords with various amount of units, representatives with the housing redevelopment authorities in the city and county, and other affected by a potential ordinance. They would also have chances for public input.

“I would just encourage citizens to look for that, to know that it is their right to be heard,” said Councilor Connelly.

At the end of the session, the council agreed to put out a public notice for task force applicants.

“I like the make-up [of the task force], I like the timeline. I’m supportive of going forward for at least looking at this,” said City Councilor Dale Christy.

The council hopes to have candidates interview and selected by their June 12th meeting. They have tentatively scheduled to have a feasibility report and recommendation by August 31st.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Woman Dies From Grand Rapids Apartment Fire Injuries

Woman In Hospital After Fire In Grand Rapids

Golden Apple: Grand Rapids Provides International Degree For High School Students

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Billie Strong said

Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Latest Story

0

Bemidji Sees Growth As A Regional Center

If you drive around the city of Bemidji, just about anywhere you look, there are orange cones and barriers, a sign of the times that the city of
Posted on May. 10 2017

Recently Added

Bemidji Sees Growth As A Regional Center

Posted on May. 10 2017

Brainerd Boys Tennis Off To Hot Start

Posted on May. 10 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Creamy Mango Pudding

Posted on May. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.