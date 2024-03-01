Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Heading Back to State with 2OT Win Over Andover

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For the past three years, the Grand Rapids boys’ hockey season had come to an end at the hands of Andover in the Section 7AA tournament. And on Thursday, for the third time in four years, the two teams tangoed in the section title game at AMSOIL Arena with a trip to the X on the line.

The Thunderhawks came in as the 1-seed and the Huskies as the 2-seed, where Grand Rapids was trying for their first trip to the state tourney after winning it in 2017.

The game went to double overtime, where the Thunderhawks punched their ticket to state with a 3-2 victory and finally got over the hump the Huskies had placed in front of them for the past few years.

