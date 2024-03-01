Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Heading Back to State with 2OT Win Over Andover

Lakeland News — Mar. 1 2024

For the past three years, the Grand Rapids boys’ hockey season had come to an end at the hands of Andover in the Section 7AA tournament. And on Thursday, for the third time in four years, the two teams tangoed in the section title game at AMSOIL Arena with a trip to the X on the line.

The Thunderhawks came in as the 1-seed and the Huskies as the 2-seed, where Grand Rapids was trying for their first trip to the state tourney after winning it in 2017.

The game went to double overtime, where the Thunderhawks punched their ticket to state with a 3-2 victory and finally got over the hump the Huskies had placed in front of them for the past few years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northern Lakes Boys’ Hockey Falls to Alexandria in Section 6A Championship

Warroad Boys’ Hockey Going Back to State After Upsetting East Grand Forks in 2OT

Fosston Girls’ Basketball Picks Up Big Win Over Clearbrook-Gonvick in Section 8A East

Cass Lake-Bena Girls’ Basketball Beats Win-E-Mac, Advances to Section 8A Quarterfinals

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.