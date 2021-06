Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks fell to Mahtomedi 20-3 at the Class AAA State Championship at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, but Coach Bill Kinnunen said he was unbelievably proud of his players and how far the team came after starting their season 2-5.

The Thunderhawks finished their season with a 19-8, claiming the Section 7AAA title and becoming Class AAA state runner-ups.