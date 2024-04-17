Grand Forks Air Force Base Locked Down After Report of Gunshot

The Grand Forks Air Force Base was locked down for about three-and-a-half hours today after a report of a single gunshot near the medical clinic and base exchange.

Officials said in a Facebook post that they issued the lockdown out of an abundance of caution around 1 p.m. today.

No injuries were reported, and no source of the sound was located during a thorough door-to-door sweep that concluded late this afternoon. Air Force officials lifted the lockdown around 4:30 p.m.