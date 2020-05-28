Grand Casino Announces Plans to Reopen on June 1

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grand Casino will reopen both Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley on Monday, June 1st at 9 a.m.

“The sudden shifts that we have experienced in such a short timeframe due to this pandemic have given us the opportunity to question key assumptions about how we operate and to develop new best practices about safety measures for our returning Associates and our Guests,” said Joe Nayquonabe, CEO of Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, the parent company of Grand Casino. “In good conscience, we couldn’t build the best health and safety plan to do our part to help mitigate the spread of illness – an illness that hinders respiratory function – while continuing to operate as we once did.”

Grand Casino has been closed down completely since March 16th.

Casino officials also released that all guests will now be required to also wear a mask. For those guests who do not have a mask, a limited number of complimentary masks will be given at the property each day, while supplies last. Additional masks will be available for purchase at each property for $1. Also, hand sanitizer stations will be placed in locations across the gaming floor, hotel lobbies, and outside of restaurants.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today