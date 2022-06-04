Grace White Teaches Basketball, Life Lessons with Camp in Hometown of Red Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Grace White, the all-time leading scorer in Red Lake girls basketball history, returned home this past week to host a youth camp alongside some of her former teammates at Valparasio University.

White, a graduate of Red Lake High School in 2017, was the school’s first athlete to receive a Division I scholarship. Now that her collegiate basketball career is over, White reflected on her time playing basketball and taught fundamentals of the game along with life lessons to kids at her camp.

The three-day camp was split into two groups and had a total of 128 kids registered. White just recently graduated from Valparaiso University with a degree in psychology and is pursuing a master’s in business administration.