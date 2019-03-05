Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Governor Walz Proposes Plan To Achieve 100 Percent Clean Energy in Minnesota By 2050

Anthony Scott
Mar. 4 2019
Leave a Comment

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced their One Minnesota Path to Clean Energy, a set of policy proposals that will lead Minnesota to 100 percent clean energy in the state’s electricity sector by 2050. The policies build on the success that Minnesota has already achieved in reducing dependence on fossil fuels and increasing the use of clean energy resources to power the state while ensuring reliable, affordable electricity.

“Climate change is an existential threat,” Governor Tim Walz said. “We must take immediate action. If Washington won’t lead, Minnesota will. That is why I am proud to announce a set of policy proposals that will lead Minnesota to 100% clean energy in the state’s electricity sector by 2050. These proposals would put us at the forefront of addressing climate change. Minnesota will pioneer the green energy economy—creating jobs while protecting our planet for generations to come.”

Governor Walz’s One Minnesota Path to Clean Energy has three parts:

100 Percent Clean Energy by 2050. This standard would require all electric utilities in Minnesota to use only carbon-free energy resources by 2050, while allowing each utility the flexibility to choose how and at what pace they meet the standard. The proposal includes provisions to assist workers and communities affected by the transition, while prioritizing local jobs and prevailing wages for large new clean energy projects.

Clean Energy First. This regulatory policy would require that, whenever a utility proposes to replace or add new power generation, it must prioritize energy efficiency and clean energy resources over fossil fuels. This policy would strengthen an existing renewable energy preference in Minnesota law, and it would allow for fossil fuel-based power only if needed to ensure reliable, affordable electricity.

Energy Optimization. This proposal would raise Minnesota’s Energy Efficiency Resource Standard for investor-owned electric utilities and expand the Conservation Improvement Program that helps Minnesota households and businesses save on their utility bills by using energy more efficiently. It would also encourage utilities to develop innovative new programs to help consumers and businesses switch to more efficient, cleaner energy. In addition, it would target more energy-saving assistance for low-income households.

These policies build on the success of Minnesota’s Next Generation Energy Act, passed in 2007 with near universal legislative support and signed into law by Gov. Tim Pawlenty. The law requires utilities to get at least 25 percent of their electricity from renewable energy sources by 2025.

Minnesota has already effectively achieved that standard. By the end of 2017, 25 percent of the electricity generated in Minnesota came from renewable sources, such as wind and solar. Meanwhile, electricity produced in the state from coal declined to 39 percent in 2017 from 59 percent in 2007.

The Next Generation Energy Act also set a goal of reducing the state’s greenhouse gas pollution by 15 percent by 2015 and 30 percent by 2025, from a 2005 base. As of 2016, greenhouse gas pollution from electricity had already declined about 29 percent since 2005.

The decrease is due to less coal and more clean energy being used to generate electricity in the state, as well as the positive impact of energy conservation measures. Several Minnesota utilities have already committed to additional coal plant closures that will further reduce greenhouse gas pollution produced by the electricity sector.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Budget Forecast Show Smaller $1 Billion Surplus

Director Of 100% Campaign Visits Brainerd To Talk About Renewable Energy Mission

Walz Needs GOP Help To Deliver On Agenda For Rural Minnesota

Schools In Minnesota Can Apply For One Of Three $100,000 DON’T QUIT® Fitness Centers

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Avatar
Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Avatar
Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

Avatar
CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

Latest Story

Sourcewell’s Innovation Funding Program Looks To Make A Difference In Region Five

For years, Sourcewell has been awarding funds to help bring innovative Region Five projects to life through its Innovation Funding Program.
Posted on Mar. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Sourcewell's Innovation Funding Program Looks To Make A Difference In Region Five

Posted on Mar. 4 2019

No Injuries Suffered in Sunday Wadena House Fire

Posted on Mar. 4 2019

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Responds To Weekend Drive-By Shooting

Posted on Mar. 4 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Falls In Game 1 To Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Mar. 2 2019

Red Lake Boys Basketball Takes Win Over Nevis

Posted on Mar. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate