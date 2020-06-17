Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Approves $62 Million For Small Businesses Impacted By Pandemic

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 17 2020

Governor Tim Walz today signed H.F. 5 into law, a bipartisan bill that will aid Minnesota’s economic recovery by providing $62.5 million in grants for small businesses impacted by the Coronavirus.

Eligible businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for grants of up to $10,000. Half of the funding will go to Greater Minnesota businesses, at least $10 million to go to minority-owned businesses, $2.5 million will go to veteran-owned businesses, $2.5 million will go to women-owned businesses, and $2.5 million will support cultural malls.

The bill includes $60 million from the federal CARES Act, and $2.5 million from DEED’s Emergency Loan Program. More information, including grant applications, will be available in the coming weeks at https://mn.gov/deed/.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Governor Walz Orders Moment of Silence for George Floyd

Governor Tim Walz Appoints Catherine Trevino to Tenth Judicial District

Brainerd Restaurants and Bars Preparing to Sell Takeout Alcohol

Governor Walz to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19

Latest Stories

419 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Today But June Statistics Still Lower Than May

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Northwest Technical College Offers Week of Free Admissions

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

MBA Board Approves Baseball Games For Town Ball Teams

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Bemidji High School Baseball Team Starts Summer Workouts

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Brainerd Man Charged with Aiding and Abetting Arson at Minneapolis Police Dept. Building

Posted on Jun. 16 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.