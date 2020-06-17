Governor Walz Approves $62 Million For Small Businesses Impacted By Pandemic
Governor Tim Walz today signed H.F. 5 into law, a bipartisan bill that will aid Minnesota’s economic recovery by providing $62.5 million in grants for small businesses impacted by the Coronavirus.
Eligible businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for grants of up to $10,000. Half of the funding will go to Greater Minnesota businesses, at least $10 million to go to minority-owned businesses, $2.5 million will go to veteran-owned businesses, $2.5 million will go to women-owned businesses, and $2.5 million will support cultural malls.
The bill includes $60 million from the federal CARES Act, and $2.5 million from DEED’s Emergency Loan Program. More information, including grant applications, will be available in the coming weeks at https://mn.gov/deed/.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.