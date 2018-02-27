Governor Dayton signs legislative budget

The governor’s office announced the signing Monday night. The House and Senate approved a bill to restore the $130 million in funding last week.

Dayton last year vetoed the same amount in legislative funding. The move triggered months of court cases and forced the Legislature to go into the 2018 session using emergency funds. The Democratic governor wanted to rework costly tax breaks and other measures last year, but eventually relented.

In a statement Monday, Dayton says he’s “glad to put this matter behind us, so that we may turn our attention to the issues important to Minnesotans.”