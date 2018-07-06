Governor Dayton Receives Recommendations for Ninth Judicial District

With Ninth Judicial District Officer Lois J. Lang set to retire, The Commission on Judicial Selection recommended three candidates to Governor Mark Dayton to fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. The candidates selected are…

Sarah McBroom: Ms. McBroom is a staff attorney at Legal Aid Service of Northeast Minnesota, where she represents clients in administrative, family, housing, expungements, benefits, and child protection matters. Previously, she was a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Paul H. Anderson, Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Ms. McBroom is a member of the Housing Issues Advisory Committee and Circles of Healing, and serves as Board Chair of KOOTASCA Community Action and Vice Board Chair of Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.

Evelyn Schneider: Ms. Schneider is a solo practitioner and owner at Evelyn Schneider Law Office, where she handles family, child protection, real estate, and criminal matters. Previously, she was a managing attorney and assistant public defender at the Ninth Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, a law clerk trainee at the State of Minnesota, and a child support specialist at Beltrami County. Ms. Schneider is currently a member of the Itasca County Law Library Board, and is a former board member of Hope House and Grace House.

Jerrod Shermoen: Mr. Shermoen is an attorney and President at ShermoenJaksa Law PLLC, where he manages the firm and handles civil litigation, plaintiff’s personal injury, workers’ compensation, real estate, probate, and business law matters. Previously, he was a managing partner at Shermoen & Jaksa PLLP, and a junior partner, associate attorney, and law clerk at Shermoen, LeDuc & Jaksa. Mr. Shermoen is a member of the Rainy River Community College Foundation Board, the Volunteer Attorney Program Board, and the Elks Lodge 1599.

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau Counties.

An announcement of the appointment will be made following an interview process over the next few weeks.