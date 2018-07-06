Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Governor Dayton Receives Recommendations for Ninth Judicial District

Anthony Scott
Jul. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

With Ninth Judicial District Officer Lois J. Lang set to retire, The Commission on Judicial Selection recommended three candidates to Governor Mark Dayton to fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. The candidates selected are…

Sarah McBroom: Ms. McBroom is a staff attorney at Legal Aid Service of Northeast Minnesota, where she represents clients in administrative, family, housing, expungements, benefits, and child protection matters. Previously, she was a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Paul H. Anderson, Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Ms. McBroom is a member of the Housing Issues Advisory Committee and Circles of Healing, and serves as Board Chair of KOOTASCA Community Action and Vice Board Chair of Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.

Evelyn Schneider: Ms. Schneider is a solo practitioner and owner at Evelyn Schneider Law Office, where she handles family, child protection, real estate, and criminal matters. Previously, she was a managing attorney and assistant public defender at the Ninth Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, a law clerk trainee at the State of Minnesota, and a child support specialist at Beltrami County. Ms. Schneider is currently a member of the Itasca County Law Library Board, and is a former board member of Hope House and Grace House.

Jerrod Shermoen: Mr. Shermoen is an attorney and President at ShermoenJaksa Law PLLC, where he manages the firm and handles civil litigation, plaintiff’s personal injury, workers’ compensation, real estate, probate, and business law matters. Previously, he was a managing partner at Shermoen & Jaksa PLLP, and a junior partner, associate attorney, and law clerk at Shermoen, LeDuc & Jaksa. Mr. Shermoen is a member of the Rainy River Community College Foundation Board, the Volunteer Attorney Program Board, and the Elks Lodge 1599.

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau Counties.

An announcement of the appointment will be made following an interview process over the next few weeks.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Iconic Fest Brings National Country Acts to Brainerd

Little Falls Gymnastics Facility Damaged By Storm

City Of Brainerd Receives Rehab Grant

Former Crosby Mayor Found Not Guilty on Theft & Swindle Charge

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Iconic Fest Brings National Country Acts to Brainerd

If you’re a fan of old style country music, regional and national talents of the genre will be performing in Brainerd this weekend as part of
Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Iconic Fest Brings National Country Acts to Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Little Falls Gymnastics Facility Damaged By Storm

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

City Of Brainerd Receives Rehab Grant

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Former Crosby Mayor Found Not Guilty on Theft & Swindle Charge

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Highway 71 In Wadena To Close Starting July 9

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.