Gov. Walz Signs Universal Free School Meals Bill Into Law

Minnesota students will now receive free school meals following the passage and signing of the universal school meals bill.

After gaining approval from the state Senate as amended, the House then passed the bill Thursday night in a 71-54 vote. The amended bill provides school districts a bridge year to adjust their practices for universal meals. It would not affect state compensation for schools in the 2024-25 school year, adding a $6 million cost with the amendment.

While Republican Rep. Ron Kresha motioned to refuse the bill as amended and work with the Senate in a conference committee, the motion ultimately failed to pass.

Gov. Tim Walz officially signed the bill into law on Friday, which will now ensure a free breakfast and lunch at students at participating schools.

