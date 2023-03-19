Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz Signs Universal Free School Meals Bill Into Law

Lakeland News — Mar. 19 2023

Minnesota students will now receive free school meals following the passage and signing of the universal school meals bill.

After gaining approval from the state Senate as amended, the House then passed the bill Thursday night in a 71-54 vote. The amended bill provides school districts a bridge year to adjust their practices for universal meals. It would not affect state compensation for schools in the 2024-25 school year, adding a $6 million cost with the amendment.

While Republican Rep. Ron Kresha motioned to refuse the bill as amended and work with the Senate in a conference committee, the motion ultimately failed to pass.

Gov. Tim Walz officially signed the bill into law on Friday, which will now ensure a free breakfast and lunch at students at participating schools.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Rep. Kresha Introduces Bill for Stiffer Penalties on Fentanyl Crimes

Grassroots Organization Works to “Keep it Clean” During Fish House Removals

Minnesota Senate Backs Free School Meals for All Students

State Legislators Learn from Sovereignty Day at the Minnesota Capitol

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.