Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan Highlighting Legislation to Prevent Book Bans

Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan visited a St. Paul school on Thursday to highlight legislative efforts to prevent book bans based on ideology.

The Governor’s office says there have been more than 1,400 instances of books being banned in the first half of the 2022-23 school year across the nation.

Senate File 3567 would prohibit book bans in public and school libraries based on content or ideological objections. It would require the book and material collection decisions of a library to be made or overseen by a licensed library media specialist, an individual with a master’s degree in library sciences or library and information sciences, or a professional librarian or person with extensive library collection management experience.

The Governor’s office says this legislation will ensure that books remain accessible to teach, and that all children will have the opportunity to read freely.

“Our commitment to making Minnesota the best state in the nation for children means increasing access to books, not censoring them,” said Governor Walz. “Taking books away from kids and schools does not protect our children – it erases many of the stories and voices that do. This legislation will ensure books remain accessible to teach, and all children continue to have the opportunity to read freely.”

“We are committed to investing in education, our future, and children across the state. Banning books does not align with this commitment,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “As books disappear from our shelves, so do the stories of those who have fought the hardest to get there. The select removal of voices is not serving our children. This legislation will protect the access to information and knowledge that our kids deserve.”

